Geek and Sundry

WATCH C2E2: The Critical Role cast shares their origin story
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 10, 2018
WATCH C2E2: Critical Role cast answers fan questions in Chicago
Blair Marnell
Apr 9, 2018
WATCH C2E2: The cast of Critical Role invades Chicago
Blair Marnell
Apr 8, 2018
San Diego Comic-Con day one: Beyond the con with Pedro Pascal, Felicia Day, and more!
Aaron Sagers
Jul 25, 2014
