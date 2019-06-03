Gegege no Kitaro

gegege-no-kitaro
Awesome anime you might've missed: GeGeGe no Kitaro
Michelle Villanueva
Jun 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gegege no Kitaro
Tag: anime
Tag: animonday
Tag: manga
Tag: Foreign Exchange

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: manga
Tag: Gegege no Kitaro
Shigeru Mizuki, the legendary manga creator and 'Yokai Professor,' finally gets his due
Linda Lombardi
Jan 7, 2019
Gegege no kitarou
Tag: Comics
Tag: manga
Tag: Gegege no Kitaro