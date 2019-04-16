Gene Wolfe

Shadow Of The Torturer Gene Wolfe
Acclaimed sci-fi author Gene Wolfe dead at 87
Don Kaye
Apr 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Gene Wolfe
Is The Best of Gene Wolfe the best there is? Critic John Clute says yes.
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
GeneWolfeBest.jpg
Tag: Gene Wolfe
Tag: Gene Wolfe
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Gaiman, Le Guin, Wolfe nominated for 2009 Mythopoeic Awards
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
MythopoeicAwards.jpg
Tag: Gene Wolfe
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Gene Wolfe
Discover why Jay Lake's novel Green reminds columnist John Clute of Gene Wolfe
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
GreenClute.jpg
Tag: Gene Wolfe