Generation X

geek_realization.jpg
Team Fangrrls shares the first time we realized we were geeks
Courtney Enlow Fangrrls
Jan 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Interviews
Exclusive: Generation X writer Christina Strain promises action, adventure and eventual kissing
Lucas Siegel
Apr 18, 2017
generation-x-interview.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Generation X
Tag: Marvel
First details on Marvel’s rebooted Generation X comic series
Trent Moore
Nov 30, 2016
Generation-X-teaser.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Generation X
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Generation X
Exclusive: Director Jack Sholder on Fox's Generation X, controversial castings and the X-Men effect
Krystal Clark
May 27, 2014
gen-x-costume.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Generation X