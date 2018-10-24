genre

The Walking Dead Daryl, Norman Reedus
A blood-splattered Norman Reedus presents a list of the most-liked unproduced horror & sci-fi scripts of the year
James Comtois
Oct 24, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: genre
Hey, book readers vs. show watchers: Just chill
Jessica Toomer
Sep 4, 2018
1*ixUTMrGp6-iP6PJhHVE0iQ
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: genre
Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: genre
Genre movies are powering the growing, shifting global box office
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 4, 2018
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Crait
Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: genre
Tag: Movies
Tag: screenwriting
Tag: writing
The 2017 BloodList features the year's best unproduced genre scripts
Jacob Oller
Oct 26, 2017
BloodList 2017
Tag: Movies
Tag: screenwriting
Tag: writing
Tag: genre
Tag: Golden Globes
Avatar, True Blood grab Golden Globe nominations
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Inglourious_basterds_roth_pitt_0.jpg
Tag: genre
Tag: Golden Globes