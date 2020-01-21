Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill Geralt bath The Witcher
Chosen One of the Day: Geralt of Rivia, a Very Clean Boy
Preeti Chhibber
Jan 21, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Geralt of Rivia
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tag: The Witcher 3
Tag: Chosen One of The Day

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Henry Cavill
Witcher showrunner takes break from Twitter, but is it due to the Ciri casting controversy?
Josh Weiss
Sep 11, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 3.57.19 PM
Tag: TV
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Henry Cavill
Tag: TV
Tag: Henry Cavill
Tag: The Witcher
Henry Cavill to star as The Witcher's Geralt
Jacob Oller
Sep 4, 2018
henry_cavill_gettyimages-873995170.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Henry Cavill
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Games
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
I spent a month not trusting anyone or anything thanks to Witcher 3
Brian Silliman
Mar 29, 2018
Witcher 3- Crone of Brookback Bog
Tag: Games
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt