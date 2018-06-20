Gerry Dugan

MarvelInfinityWarpsSoldierSupreme2018
Marvel Comics mashing up A-list heroes in mysterious Infinity Warps miniseries
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 20, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gerry Dugan
Tag: Marvel
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Joe Kelly
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Gail Simone

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Deadpool
Deadpool writers explain how to write the perfect Deadpool joke
Jordan Zakarin
Jun 1, 2018
Despicable Deadpool 291 hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Infinity Countdown
Marvel’s Infinity Countdown #1 gets a release date and new teaser trailer
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 2, 2018
marvelinfinitycountdownissue1hero2018.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Infinity Countdown
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gerry Dugan
Tag: Deadpool
WATCH: Deadpool writer Gerry Duggan on the delicate art of writing humor
Cher Martinetti
Oct 19, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-19_at_12.50.42_pm.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gerry Dugan
Tag: Deadpool