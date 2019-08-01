Ghost Stories

Mighty Thor cover cropped
WIRE Buzz: Natalie Portman preps for Thor; Netflix taps Ghost Stories directors; more
Matthew Jackson
Aug 1, 2019
Ghost Stories creators on Martin Freeman, horror, and The Vagina Monologues
Kristy Puchko
Apr 24, 2018
ghoststories.jpg
Where is horror now? SXSW filmmakers sound off
Kristy Puchko
Apr 11, 2018
bloodfestclowns.jpg
Our 10 most-anticipated titles at the SXSW Conference
Kristy Puchko
Mar 9, 2018
prospect-header.jpg
Ghost Stories trailer featuring Martin Freeman promises a proper British fright
Jacob Oller
Jan 12, 2018
Ghost Stories trailer
