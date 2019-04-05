Gideon Kendall

MAD Magazine #7 Cover
Exclusive: MAD Magazine #7 lampoons Shazam!, Avengers: Endgame
Ernie Estrella
Apr 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gideon Kendall
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: Mad magazine
Tag: Kerry Callen
Tag: Ian Boothby
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Gideon Kendall
Exclusive first look: Comic anthology Full Bleed Vol. 3's macabre The Underdream
Jacob Oller
Dec 11, 2018
The Underdream cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Gideon Kendall