Girls Make Games

girls-make-games
This Kickstarter will help these 7th graders create their own video game to combat bullying [UPDATE]
Courtney Enlow
Dec 4, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Interviews
Girls Make Games founder Laila Shabir on teaching girls to code and future goals
Carly Lane
Aug 16, 2018
Girls Make Games White House.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Girls Makes Games holds summer camp for girls to design their own video games
Carly Lane
Jul 27, 2018
Girls Make Games
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: video games
Girls Make Games holds 2017 Demo Day
Tricia Ennis
Aug 15, 2017
GMG-header.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Girls Make Games
Tag: video games