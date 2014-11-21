Glen Larson

Battlestar_0.jpg
Geek out at this pitch reel for classic Battlestar Galactica restored with new VFX
Trent Moore
Nov 21, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Glen Larson
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Knight Rider and Battlestar Galactica creator Glen A. Larson has died at 77
Jeff Spry
Nov 17, 2014
NEyZdjEJIdt0BG_1_b.jpg
Tag: Glen Larson
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Glen Larson
Prepare to jump: Battlestar Galactica reboot coming to the big screen
Trent Moore
Apr 8, 2014
battlestar-galactica-last-supper.jpg
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Glen Larson