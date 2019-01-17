GoBots

Challenge of the GoBots
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about GoBots
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 17, 2019
Go-Bots will return in a new five-issue comic book series from Tom Scioli and IDW
Matthew Jackson
Jul 20, 2018
Year of the Robot, Part 3: Transformers ascendant
Thor Jensen
Dec 19, 2014
Year of the Robot, Part 2: The Golden Age for Transformers, GoBots, and Voltron
Thor Jensen
Dec 18, 2014
