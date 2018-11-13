Godzilla vs. King Kong

Godzilla and King Kong
Godzilla vs. King Kong synopsis revealed as production officially kicks off in the Pacific
Josh Weiss
Nov 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Godzilla vs. King Kong
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Satanic Panic

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Casting: Porg VR project lands Anthony Daniels, Sanaa Lathan enters The Twilight Zone, and more
Josh Weiss
Oct 11, 2018
Anthony Daniels
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Julian Dennison
Casting: Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison joins Godzilla vs. Kong, Amy Seimetz will help resurrect Pet Sematary, and American Gods adds three more roles for Season 2
Josh Weiss
Jun 4, 2018
MV5BY2FmNWUxZDMtMmExOC00YzdhLTg3NzgtNTNlMzYzZDY5MjQ2XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjQ5ODc5MjY@._V1_SX1777_CR0,0,1777,743_AL_
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Julian Dennison
Tag: Movies
Tag: Godzilla 2
Tag: Godzilla vs. King Kong
Godzilla and Pacific Rim sequels get official new titles
Don Kaye
Dec 15, 2016
Godzilla.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Godzilla 2
Tag: Godzilla vs. King Kong