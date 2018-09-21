The Goldbergs

Robert Englund a Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street
One, two, Freddy’s coming for The Goldbergs… and it’s Robert Englund
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Goldbergs
Tag: Spaceballs
Tag: Rick Moranis

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Goldbergs
Tag: Spaceballs
Watch: Rick Moranis reprises iconic Spaceballs role for The Goldbergs
Henry Barajas
May 9, 2018
Rick Moranis, Spaceballs, Dark Helmet
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Goldbergs
Tag: Spaceballs
Tag: TV
Tag: Spaceballs
Tag: The Goldbergs
Rick Moranis will play Spaceballs' Dark Helmet one more time for an episode of The Goldbergs
Matthew Jackson
May 7, 2018
Rick Moranis, Spaceballs, Dark Helmet
Tag: TV
Tag: Spaceballs
Tag: The Goldbergs
Tag: The Goldbergs
Tag: Transformers
5 times The Goldbergs paid homage to '80s sci-fi
Henry Hanks
May 20, 2016
Goldbergs_Optimus.jpg
Tag: The Goldbergs
Tag: Transformers