The Gone World

tomsweterlitsch.png
The Gone World: Tom Sweterlitsch on his new time-travel novel being adapted by Neill Blomkamp
Jeff Spry
Feb 6, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Gone World
Tag: books
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Gone World
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Neill Blomkamp directing 'Inception meets True Detective' flick The Gone World
Nathalie Caron
Jul 26, 2017
Neill-Blomkamp-directing.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Gone World
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: Movies
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: The Gone World
Neill Blomkamp still has plans for District 10 and The Gone World
Nathalie Caron
Jul 13, 2017
Neill-Blomkamp-Matt-Damon-Elysium.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: The Gone World
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: The Gone World
Neill Blomkamp reportedly in talks to direct The Gone World sci-fi film
Trent Moore
Nov 11, 2015
122038749.jpg
Tag: Neill Blomkamp
Tag: The Gone World