A fake Goose, nods to Secret Invasion, and more fun facts from Captain Marvel's digital release
Josh Weiss
May 30, 2019
Captain Marvel editor exclusively reveals how Goose ties into The Winter Soldier
Josh Weiss
Mar 20, 2019
Captain Marvel Goose
Captain Marvel's cat Goose continues to steal spotlight with livestream, teaser
Jacob Oller
Feb 22, 2019
Captain Marvel Goose
Hasbro's new Captain Marvel toys call into question the role Carol Danvers' pet will play
Christian Long
Dec 5, 2018
Goose Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel's cat Chewie gets a new new name for the big screen
Jacob Oller
Nov 30, 2018
carol danvers and chewie
