Goosebumps 2

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 10.49.14 AM
Jack Black makes surprise return as R.L. Stine in new look at Goosebumps 2
Josh Weiss
Sep 24, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Goosebumps 2
Tag: Trailers
Tag: R.L. Stine
Tag: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Tag: Goosebumps

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Goosebumps 2's Ken Jeong is a Halloween junkie in international trailer
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-08-16 at 3.56.21 PM
Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Tag: Goosebumps 2
When gummy bears attack! Watch the first trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Josh Weiss
Jul 11, 2018
goosebumps-2-haunted-halloween-sony-epk-DF-17116
Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Development news: Heart of Darkness gets sci-fi treatment, Goosebumps 2 gets title, Puppet Master reboot coming soon
James Comtois
Apr 24, 2018
Goosebumps-jack-black1.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Tag: Nightwatch
Leslie Jones and Sterling K. Brown fly into Angry Birds 2, plus casting news from Goosebumps 2, Nancy Drew, more
Josh Weiss
Apr 20, 2018
Angry Birds
Tag: Movies
Tag: Goosebumps 2
Tag: Nightwatch