Gormenghast

Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman will help bring fantasy drama Gormenghast to Showtime
Brian Silliman
Aug 15, 2019
Neil Gaiman will adapt the Gormenghast novels for TV with Akiva Goldsman
Josh Weiss
Apr 3, 2018
Neil Gaiman
Neil Gaiman looking to bring Mervyn Peake's Gormenghast to the big screen
Nathalie Caron
Dec 10, 2015
