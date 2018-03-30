Green Lantern: Earth One

WATCH: Gabriel Hardman draws his Hal Jordan Green Lantern
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 30, 2018
Exclusive: Here's an explosive sneak peek at Green Lantern: Earth One
Mike Avila
Feb 23, 2018
WATCH: DC's creative team explains how Green Lantern: Earth One reboots an icon
Matt Dorville
Oct 13, 2017
First look at DC's upcoming Green Lantern: Earth One graphic novel
Jeff Spry
Jul 13, 2017
