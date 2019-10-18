gross

Trending on SYFY WIRE in gross
Tag: Blood

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Blood
Tag: gross
Bloody hell! Iowa basement soaked with 5-inch blood flood
Adam Pockross
Oct 18, 2019
bloody drain
Tag: Science
Tag: Blood
Tag: gross
Tag: Movies
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Spiders
Spider spins web in man’s ear and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark comes to life
Elizabeth Rayne
May 14, 2019
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Tag: Movies
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Spiders