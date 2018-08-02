Guerrilla Games

HorizonZeroDawnStormbird2018
Horizon Zero Dawn’s next installment could be a canon-authentic board game
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 2, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Horizon Zero Dawn
Tag: Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn was almost a zombie brawling game
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 6, 2018
HorizonZeroDawnCauldronAloy
Tag: Games
Tag: Horizon Zero Dawn
Tag: Sony
Tag: Horizon Zero Dawn
Tag: Guerrilla Games
Hurl yourself into the epic heroics of Horizon Zero Dawn's launch trailer
Jeff Spry
Feb 24, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_2.46.06_PM.png
Tag: Horizon Zero Dawn
Tag: Guerrilla Games