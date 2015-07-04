Guild

Felicia_day_Streamy_flex.jpg
How Felicia Day pumped up to fight werewolves for Syfy
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Guild
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Red
Tag: Felicia Day

Related tags

Tag: Felicia Day
Tag: Guild
News briefs: Fright Night gets director; Alice goes to ABC Family
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
FrightNightRemake_0.jpg
Tag: Felicia Day
Tag: Guild
Tag: Felicia Day
Tag: Guild
Felicia Day comes to Syfy in fantasy tale Red
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Guild_Day.jpg
Tag: Felicia Day
Tag: Guild