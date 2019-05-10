Gunpowder Milkshake

Marvel Comics
WIRE Buzz: Marvel celebrates 1,000 issues; The Passage canceled; more
Josh Weiss
May 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Jessica Jones Season 3
WIRE Buzz: Jessica Jones Season 3 drops teaser image; Gunpowder Milkshake taps Paul Giamatti
Josh Weiss
May 6, 2019
Jessica Jones Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Jessica Jones Season 3
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: The Good Place
WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker trailer goes viral; The Good Place first look; more
Jacob Oller
Apr 25, 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (The Next Generation)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: The Good Place
Tag: Movies
Tag: Lena Headey
Tag: Rebecca Hall
Casting: Lena Headey detonates Gunpowder Milkshake, Rebecca Hall boards new horror-thriller from David Goyer
James Comtois
Feb 6, 2019
Lena Headey
Tag: Movies
Tag: Lena Headey
Tag: Rebecca Hall
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Stargirl
Casting: Luke Wilson joins Stargirl; Karen Gillan set to slay in Gunpowder Milkshake
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2019
LukeWilson
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Stargirl