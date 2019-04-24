Gunpowder & Sky

ZERO header Bella Ramsey
Exclusive: Lyanna Mormont trades armor for a shotgun in trailer for sci-fi short Zero
Jacob Oller
Apr 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Development roundup
Development: Warner's Willy Wonka movie designated as prequel; Netflix dives with Jacob and the Sea Beast; more
Josh Weiss
Nov 5, 2018
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Development roundup