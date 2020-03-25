Half-Life: Alyx

A scene from VR game Half Life Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx looks to be first VR game hit, but what happened to Half-Life 3?
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 25, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Half-Life: Alyx
Tag: video games
Tag: half-life
Tag: Virtual Reality

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: video games
Tag: half-life
Gaming: FFVII demo dazzles; Star Trek Online gets nostalgic; Half-Life trailers
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 3, 2020
Star Trek Online Legacy Starfleet
Tag: Games
Tag: video games
Tag: half-life
Tag: Games
Tag: Star Wars Battlefront II
Tag: Star Wars
Gaming: Star Wars Battlefront II heads to Mos Eisley; Half-Life remake inbound; more
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 27, 2020
Star Wars Battlefront II
Tag: Games
Tag: Star Wars Battlefront II
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Star Trek
Who Won the Week Ep. 207: Star Trek 4, Half-Life: Alyx, Frozen II
Karama Horne Adam Swiderski Alexis L. Loinaz
Nov 22, 2019
Star Trek Beyond Kirk Bones Spock
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Star Trek