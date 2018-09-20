Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

Cult of Chucky
Chucky will possess you in the Halloween Horror Nights attraction you'll wish was a movie
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 20, 2018
Killer Klowns and Child's Play among horror classics headed to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Christian Long
Jun 28, 2018
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Be afraid: The best haunts and scariest faces of Halloween Horror Nights
Aaron Sagers
Oct 14, 2017
06_the_shining.jpg
Greg Nicotero, Lauren Cohan, and images of fear from Halloween Horror Nights Orlando 26
Aaron Sagers
Oct 5, 2016
chance.jpg
31 Days of Halloween: Freddy, Jason, The Walking Dead and more at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando 25
Aaron Sagers
Oct 13, 2015
18D74585-74C5-4FC1-A053-8086DA9D0257.JPG
