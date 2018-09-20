Halloween Movies

Michael Myers, The Shape, Halloween (2018)
5 filmmaking rules Nick Castle learned from working with John Carpenter on Halloween and more
Tara Bennett
Sep 20, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale
Objects in Space 10/24: Blessed be the fruit
Carly Lane
Oct 24, 2017
HandmaidsTale_1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale