halo 4

GamesGiftGuide112712.jpg
22 videogame gifts your friends will love (but you may want to keep)
Krystal Clark
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: halo 4
1st look at 8 epic, exclusive Halo 4 concept art images
Trent Moore
Jan 14, 2013
H4%20front%20cover-4_0.jpg
Tag: halo 4
Tag: David Fincher
Tag: halo 4
Master Chief's origins exposed in terrifying Halo 4 trailer
Krystal Clark
Dec 17, 2012
halo_4_trailer.jpg
Tag: David Fincher
Tag: halo 4
Tag: halo
Tag: halo 4
At last! Microsoft has figured out how to get a Halo movie made
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
halo-4-cover.jpg
Tag: halo
Tag: halo 4
Tag: halo 4
Tag: Trailers
1st full trailer for Halo 4 movie plunges us into an alien war
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
haloforwarduntodawn.jpg
Tag: halo 4
Tag: Trailers