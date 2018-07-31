Halo 5: Guardians

GusMendonca2
Jobs We Want: Concept artist Gus Mendonca helps create the look of Star Wars, Halo, and others
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 31, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Halo 5 invades Jurassic Park through eerily realistic Far Cry map recreation
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 4, 2018
Jurassic Park Far Cry map in Halo 5
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Tag: Halo 5: Guardians
Tag: Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion's Sgt. Buck suits up in new Covenant-crushing Halo 5: Guardians intro
Jeff Spry
Sep 1, 2015
Halo_5_Guardians_Concept_Art_Illustration-680x972-1.jpeg
Tag: Halo 5: Guardians
Tag: Nathan Fillion
Tag: halo
Tag: video games
14 games from E3 2014 that genre fans should be excited about
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 12, 2014
Titanfall.jpg
Tag: halo
Tag: video games