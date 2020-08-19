Halo Infinite

Master Chief in Halo Infinite
Report: Halo Infinite delay partially due to 'significant distraction' of Showtime series
Jacob Oller
Aug 19, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Halo Infinite
Tag: Microsoft
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Xbox One
Tag: Xbox Series X
Tag: halo

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: video games
Tag: Fortnite
The Week in Gaming: Halo Infinite delayed, and Fortnite's legal battle royale. Plus Intellivision returns!
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 14, 2020
Master Chief in Halo Infinite
Tag: Games
Tag: video games
Tag: Fortnite
Tag: Games
Tag: gaming
Tag: Halo Infinite
Gaming: Halo Infinite delayed; Marvel Realm of Champions trailer; Xbox Series X launch details
Josh Weiss
Aug 11, 2020
Halo Infinite
Tag: Games
Tag: gaming
Tag: Halo Infinite
Tag: Games
Tag: Halo Infinite
Tag: halo
Halo Infinite, the latest video game sequel, drops Master Chief on a new world with extended gameplay trailer
Jacob Oller
Jul 23, 2020
Halo Infinite screenshot
Tag: Games
Tag: Halo Infinite
Tag: halo