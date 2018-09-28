hank pym

Ant-Man and the Wasp Michael Douglas Michelle Pfeiffer
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Deleted scene hints at the residents of the Quantum Realm
Josh Weiss
Sep 28, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in hank pym
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: janet van dyne
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Marvel

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Michael DOuglas
Mea culpa: Ant-Man’s Michael Douglas admits to not seeing Civil War, but promises to catch up on the MCU
Josh Weiss
Aug 3, 2018
Michael Douglas / Hank Pym / Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Michael DOuglas
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: janet van dyne
Why Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym deserve a prequel
Sara Century
Jul 26, 2018
hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: janet van dyne
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Peyton Reed
Ant-Man and the Wasp team discusses why Hank Pym’s abusive past isn't in the movie
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 24, 2018
antman wasp hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Peyton Reed