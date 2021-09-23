Hanna-Barbera

Lucifer Season 6 Trailer Still
'Lucifer' boss teases final season's Looney Tunes-style episode animated by 'Harley Quinn' vets
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Hanna-Barbera
Tag: Harley Quinn
Tag: Looney Tunes
Tag: Lucifer
Tag: Netflix
Tag: animation

Related tags