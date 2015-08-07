Harbinger Down

HarbingerDown_Still_01-1.jpg
Lance Henricksen fights mutant monsters in new trailer for sci-fi horror flick Harbinger Down
Jeff Spry
Aug 7, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Harbinger Down
Tag: Lance Henriksen
Sail into a storm of sea monsters in new international trailer for Harbinger Down
Jeff Spry
Jun 24, 2015
790936813188358570.jpg
Tag: Harbinger Down
Tag: Lance Henriksen
Tag: Harbinger Down
Old-school creatures rule in grisly 1st trailer for indie horror flick Harbinger Down
Jeff Spry
Jun 10, 2014
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Harbinger Down