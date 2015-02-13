Harold Perrineau

NUP_163187_1112.JPG
EXCLUSIVE: Constantine's Harold Perrineau: 'It doesn't feel like the end'
Aaron Sagers
Feb 13, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Constantine
Tag: Harold Perrineau
Constantine's Harold Perrineau on what's next for the DC series' resident angel
Trent Moore
Jan 26, 2015
John-constantine-nbc-37772963-3000-2000.jpg
Tag: Constantine
Tag: Harold Perrineau
Tag: World War Z
Tag: SYFY
New extended trailer for Syfy's Z Nation shows a whole lot more of the zombie apocalypse
Trent Moore
Sep 2, 2014
-f557a1a0-bb8d-4e8c-892b-9012bce7a6db.jpeg
Tag: World War Z
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Z Nation
Tag: Harold Perrineau
Syfy's zombie series Z Nation casts Lost and Supernatural alums
Nathalie Caron
Jun 19, 2014
z-nation-banner.png
Tag: Z Nation
Tag: Harold Perrineau
Tag: Constantine
Tag: Harold Perrineau
Former Lost castaway becomes "authoritative angel" on NBC's Constantine
Krystal Clark
Mar 5, 2014
harold-perrineau-constantine.png
Tag: Constantine
Tag: Harold Perrineau