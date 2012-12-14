haunted mansion

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Harrison Ford
What Ford told Favreau about the title to Cowboys & Aliens
Don Kaye
Dec 14, 2012
HarrisonFord041511_0.jpg
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Harrison Ford
Tag: Disney
Tag: haunted mansion
6 upcoming ride-based movies Disney hopes will be the next Pirates
Jeff Spry
Dec 14, 2012
Disney071811.jpg
Tag: Disney
Tag: haunted mansion
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: haunted mansion
Guillermo del Toro promises HIS Haunted Mansion will be SCARY
Brian Murphy
Dec 14, 2012
HauntedMansion1.jpg
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: haunted mansion