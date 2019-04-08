Henry Gayden

Zachary Levi in Shazam!
DC gives a jolt to possible Shazam! sequel, rehires first movie’s writer
Don Kaye
Apr 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: David F. Sandberg
Those secret Shazam! cast members didn't know what they were auditioning for
Josh Weiss
Apr 8, 2019
Shazam! Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: David F. Sandberg