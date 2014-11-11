Hercules: The Thracian Wars

TheRockJohnson1.jpg
X-Men director to turn The Rock into Greek god for Hercules movie
Nathalie Caron
Nov 11, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Tag: Hercules: The Thracian Wars
The Rock IS Hercules in 1st EPIC Hercules: The Thracian Wars trailer
Nathalie Caron
Mar 25, 2014
TheRockHerculesPoster.jpg
Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Tag: Hercules: The Thracian Wars
Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Tag: Hercules: The Thracian Wars
The Rock gets his rage ON in first official Hercules: The Thracian Wars stills
Nathalie Caron
Mar 24, 2014
TheRockHercules1_0.JPG
Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Tag: Hercules: The Thracian Wars