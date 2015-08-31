Heroes: Reborn

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC
The super powers come out to play in new trailer for NBC's Heroes: Reborn
Nathalie Caron
Aug 31, 2015
Heroes-Reborn-screenshot-1.png
Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC
Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC
Hiro, Matt Parkman and Mohinder return in new trailer for Heroes: Reborn
Trent Moore
Aug 21, 2015
Heroes-Hiro-Nakamura.jpg
Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC
Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC
NBC exec promises 'some familiar faces' WILL return for Heroes: Reborn
Trent Moore
May 14, 2014
Heroes-Cast-heroes-1229726_1280_700.jpg
Tag: Heroes: Reborn
Tag: NBC