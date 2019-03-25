hex wives

hex wives 1
Exclusive preview: Hex Wives ends with a bang in Issue 6
Sara Century
Mar 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in hex wives
Tag: Exclusives

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: hex wives
Tag: Ben Blacker
Hex Wives is the violent, cathartic witch comic we need right now
Courtney Enlow
Oct 31, 2018
hex-wives-vertigo
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: hex wives
Tag: Ben Blacker
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ben Blacker
Ben Blacker reveals how #MeToo and generations of witch-centric storytelling influenced Hex Wives
Tara Bennett
Oct 30, 2018
Hex Wives hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ben Blacker
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Vertigo
Tag: NYCC 2018
DC Vertigo debuts Goddess Mode, High Level pages at NYCC
Jacob Oller
Oct 5, 2018
Hex Wives Vertigo
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Vertigo
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: CONS
Genre creators discuss the power of witches and women at SDCC
Courtney Enlow
Jul 21, 2018
hermione-syfywire-screengrab.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: CONS