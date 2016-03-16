High-Rise

3055249-poster-p-1-creepy-new-high-rise-trailer-proves-tom-hiddleston-is-ready-for-his-close-up.jpg
Class warfare takes a surreal twist in latest trailer for Tom Hiddleston’s High-Rise
Trent Moore
Mar 16, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: High-Rise
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
New trailer arrives for film of J.G. Ballard's dystopian High-Rise
Don Kaye
Jan 7, 2016
HighRiseHiddleston.jpg
Tag: High-Rise
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Tag: High-Rise
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Join Tom Hiddleston in first teaser trailer for dystopian sci-fi movie High-Rise
Nathalie Caron
Dec 15, 2015
Tom-Hiddleston-High-Rise.jpg
Tag: High-Rise
Tag: Tom Hiddleston