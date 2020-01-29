Hill House Comics

No new comics doesn't mean the end of the comics industry. Not by a long shot.
Mike Avila
Joe Hill dives deep into '80s horror with Plunge, inspired by Carpenter and Aliens
Dana Forsythe
Jan 29, 2020
Plunge #1 - (W) Joe Hill (A) Stuart Immonen
WIRE Buzz: Creepshow S2; Hill House DC trailer; Netflix promises data transparency
Jacob Oller
Oct 30, 2019
Creepshow
Do you like scary comics? You're gonna love The Dollhouse Family
Mike Avila
Jun 27, 2019
THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #1
Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, launching horror-themed DC Comics line
Josh Weiss
Jun 26, 2019
Joe Hill
