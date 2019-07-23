History of The Marvel Universe

A collage of various Marvel comics
WIRE Buzz: History of the Marvel Universe unfolds in new trailer; Netflix shows off Wu Assassins; more
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: History of The Marvel Universe
Tag: Collapser
Comics: History of the Marvel Universe, Young Animal's Doom Patrol, Old Man Logan's exit
Jacob Oller
Apr 11, 2019
DOOM PATROL weight of the world cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: History of The Marvel Universe
Tag: Collapser