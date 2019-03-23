Hit-Girl Season Two

Image June 2019 44
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019
Matthew Jackson
Mar 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Chip Zdarsky
Comics: Chip Zdarsky returns to Spider-Man, Kevin Smith tackles Hit-Girl miniseries, Cosmic Ghost Rider rewrites Marvel history
Matthew Jackson
Dec 12, 2018
Spider-Man Life Story
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Chip Zdarsky