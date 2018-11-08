Hitman: Agent 47

hitman 2 hawkes bay
4 reasons you need to play in Hitman 2’s violent sandbox
Luke Brown
Nov 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Agent 47
Tag: Hitman
Agent 47 shoots for the small screen with new Hulu series based on Hitman video games
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 13, 2017
hitman.jpeg
Tag: TV
Tag: Agent 47
Tag: Hitman
Tag: Hitman
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Things get all tangled up in first, death-defying clip from Hitman: Agent 47
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 13, 2015
hitman-agent-47-2-1024x682.jpg
Tag: Hitman
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Tag: movie Trailers
A new agent is on the job in explosive, full trailer for Hitman: Agent 47
Trent Moore
Jun 23, 2015
hitman_agent47.jpg
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Tag: movie Trailers
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Tag: games
Genetically engineered assassin's guns blaze in trailer and poster for Hitman: Agent 47
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 11, 2015
HitmanAgent47.jpg
Tag: Hitman: Agent 47
Tag: games