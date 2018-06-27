hodor

Hodor-Game-of-Thrones_.jpg
Game of Thrones' Hodor thinks cameos, that Ed Sheeran appearance were 'stupid'
James Comtois
Jun 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Short film
Tag: hodor
Game of Thrones' Hodor has more than one word of dialog in short film Biopunk
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 28, 2017
kristiannairnbiopunk.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Short film
Tag: hodor
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Commercial
Hodor faces a hungry mob in a new KFC commercial
Shana O'Neil
Jul 6, 2017
hodor kfc.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Commercial
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Watch: Game of Thrones’ Meera Reed apologizes to Hodor
Aaron Sagers
Nov 23, 2016
maxresdefault_135.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO