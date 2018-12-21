Holiday Toys

My_Pet_Monster_Article_Image_v01
History's hottest holiday toys: My Pet Monster, a grotesque teddy bear for boys
Dana Forsythe
Dec 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Holiday Toys
Tag: toys
Tag: Collectibles
Tag: Interviews
Tag: G.I. Joe
Tag: Star Wars

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Pokemon
History's hottest holiday toys: The legend of the Charizard Pokémon card
Daniel Dockery
Dec 20, 2018
Charizard Pokemon
Tag: Games
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Holiday Toys
History's hottest holiday toys: Teddy Ruxpin, the Lord of the Rings of teddy bears
Jordan Zakarin
Dec 19, 2018
Teddy Ruxpin
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Games
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Interviews
History's hottest holiday toys: The largest G.I. Joe toy ever made, 1985's USS Flagg
BJ Colangelo
Dec 18, 2018
USS Flagg, Hasbro
Tag: Games
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Star Wars
History's hottest holiday toys: The magic of 1979's Millennium Falcon
Noah Berlatsky
Dec 17, 2018
millennium falcon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Holiday Toys
Tag: Star Wars