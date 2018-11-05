Hope van Dyne

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Captain America
Marvel Studios concept art reveals the Wasp's unused minuscule muscle in Captain America: Civil War
Josh Weiss
Nov 5, 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Hope van Dyne
Kevin Feige on the journey to bring The Wasp into the MCU and #HopeForHope
Heather Mason
Jul 9, 2018
Wasp_AntManAndTheWasp_EvangelineLilly
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Hope van Dyne
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Wasp
Wasp outfights and outdrives the villains in first clips from Ant-Man and the Wasp
Matthew Jackson
Jun 21, 2018
Hope van Dyne, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Wasp