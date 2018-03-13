Hororr

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Hororr
Tag: special effects
Tag: CGI
Tag: The Host
Tag: Mama
Tag: Final Destination

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamer
Tag: Michael C. Hall
Chosen One of the Day: Michael C. Hall's demented dance number in Gamer
Kristy Puchko
Mar 13, 2018
gamer.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamer
Tag: Michael C. Hall
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hororr
Tag: CGI
Horror Movie Magic: The CGI that has made films even scarier
Ian Failes
Sep 6, 2017
Mama[1].jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hororr
Tag: CGI
Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Hororr
That freaky doll is back in 1st creepy clip from Curse of Chucky
Trent Moore
Sep 5, 2013
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Hororr