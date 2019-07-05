Horsehead Nebula

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Horsehead Nebula
Tag: nebulae
Tag: astrophotography
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Orion Nebula

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Orion
A Block of Orion
Phil Plait
Jul 5, 2019
The Orion Nebula, one of the closest large star-forming regions in the galaxy. Credit: Adam Block/Steward Observatory/University of Arizona
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Orion
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: nebulae
Neighbula
Phil Plait
May 9, 2018
IC 4592, the Blue Horsehead Nebula, in infrared using images from the WISE observatory. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA / Robert Gendler / Judy Schmidt
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: nebulae
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Orion Nebula
The Hunter and the Horsehead
Phil Plait
Feb 28, 2018
A spectacular wide-field shot of Orion's Belt, featuring the Horsehead, Flame, and Orion Nebula (and lots of other stuff too). Credit: Derek Demeter
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Orion Nebula