Hotel Paranormal

Hotel Paranormal
Dan Aykroyd ghost-busts a phantom in first look at Travel Channel's 'Hotel Paranormal'
Josh Weiss
Jul 7, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dan Aykroyd
Tag: Travel Channel
WIRE Buzz: Dan Aykroyd checks into Hotel Paranormal; The CW goes to Killer Camp; Devolution to Legendary
Josh Weiss James Comtois
Jun 16, 2020
Dan Aykroyd Hotel Paranormal
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dan Aykroyd
Tag: Travel Channel